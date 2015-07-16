© andreypopov dreamstime.com

Kontron takes control of Indian subsidiary

Kontron has made the Kontron Technology India Pvt. Ltd. with offices in Bangalore and Mumbai into a wholly-owned subsidiary of the group.

Kontron acquired full ownership of all shares of the company in India to better serve its established base of regional customers.



The company believes that faster response times and a higher quality service offering will make it a much more valuable and competitive resource within the APAC region. The changes to its Indian operations follow the recent expansion of offices in Tokyo and Beijing and are part of Kontron’s comprehensive APAC growth strategy.



Kontron has hired a high tech industry veteran, Rajeev Soni, as new General Manager of its India operations. Rajeev Soni brings with him experience from leadership positions at companies such as Kana, Inc., Aspect Software and Microsoft. He will be responsible to lead Kontron’s India sales, business development, marketing, engineering and services professionals as well as its channel sales partners.



"India represents a significant market opportunity for Kontron from increasing demand in many strategic growth sectors that include defense, industrial automation and transportation. Through our investment and by leveraging Rajeev Soni’s demonstrated leadership experience, our customers will realize the full benefit of our comprehensive and global innovation expertise at a local level,” says Michael Väth, Executive Vice President Global Sales & Marketing at Kontron.