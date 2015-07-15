© trueffelpix dreamstime.com

Former Globalfoundries CEO joins BessTech

Doug Grose, former CEO of Globalfoundries has joined BessTech LLC, a lithium-ion component design and engineering company, as its Chief Technology Officer.

Grose will lead development of BessTech’s technology roadmap, driving advances in its low-cost, high-performance, silicon-based anodes for lithium-ion battery applications. In addition, he will spearhead the establishment of strategic partnerships among both supply chain and manufacturing entities.



“We believe there is a great opportunity in applying the expertise, constant improvement roadmap, and manufacturing efficiency of the semiconductor world into the energy storage space,” said Fernando Gómez-Baquero, CEO of BessTech LLC. “I can’t think of anyone better than Doug Grose to help BessTech bring that revolutionary change to the lithium-ion battery world.”



“I am thrilled to join BessTech and to assist the company in capturing a share of the fast-growing global market for next-generation battery technology,” said Grose. “As the use of mobile technology rises exponentially, BessTech is well positioned to capitalize on the critical need for smaller, lighter and more powerful batteries, and well served by its presence in New York’s world-class nanotechnology ecosystem. I look forward to working with the team at BessTech to integrate a ‘semiconductor approach’ to fuel new opportunities for growth.”



From 2009 to 2011, Grose served as the first CEO of Globalfoundries. He also held senior leadership roles at AMD, IBM.