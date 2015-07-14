© gualtiero boffi dreamstime.com

Vicor and Mouser Electronics sign global deal

Vicor Corporation and Mouser Electronics signed a global distribution agreement that extends the reach of Vicor’s worldwide sales network.

“Vicor is strongly invested in the growth and success of our distribution channel, and has aligned a robust network of regional and global partners,” said Rich Begen, Vice President of Global Distribution, Vicor. “Our rapidly expanding new product portfolio requires an expansion of our global distribution footprint. Mouser will play a valuable role in this strategy due to its primary focus on new product introductions driving sustained sales engagement across its established customer base.”



"Vicor’s industry-leading high performance power conversion and regulation modules are a welcome addition to our lineup of power products for our customers across the globe,” said Barry McConnell, Mouser Senior Vice President of Products. “Mouser is very excited about the partnership and we look forward to being able to provide engineers and buyers worldwide with Vicor’s innovative power solutions and new product introductions.”