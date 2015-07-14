© costasz dreamstime.com

Balver Zinn appoints BJR MFG Reps to expand in North America

Cobar Solder Products, a member of the Balver Zinn Group, has appointed BJR MFG Reps, LLC as exclusive sales representatives to support the growing demand for products in North America.

Cobar Solder Products has signed BJR MFG Reps, LLC to represent its complete line of solder paste, flux, solder wire, solder bar and other soldering materials.



BJR MFG Reps, LCC based in Huntsville, Alabama with and office in Alpharetta, GA will covering Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi and Tennessee as exclusive representative of Cobar Solder Products.



The Balver Zinn Group is continuing to develop partnerships in further areas of North America.