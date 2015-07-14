© filipefrazao84 dreamstime.com_

Micron the next takeover target?

The consolidation of the chip industry is apparently progressing at a rapid pace. The US company Micron Technology is supposed to be the next takeover target, according to a media report.

The Chinese state-owned company Tsinghua Unigroup wants to buy US chip maker Micron Technology for USD 23 billion, reports the WSJ, citing people familiar with the matter.



A takeover Micron would continue the current wave of consolidation in the chip industry. The largest acquisition/merger to date is a USD 37 billion deal (Avago Technologies Ltd. took Broadcom Corp.), which was announced in late May.



A statement from Micron is not yet available.