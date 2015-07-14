© mirusiek dreamstime.com Components | July 14, 2015
Silica signs distribution agreement with Nordic Semiconductor
Silica has signed a distribution agreement with the ultra low power (ULP) short-range wireless communication specialist Nordic Semiconductor ASA.
The agreement authorises Silica to sell and support the full range of ULP wireless solutions available from Nordic across Europe.
“We are excited to be partnering with Silica for our distribution across Europe. The technical and sales support they will offer our customers is vital as the connectivity market grows,” said Morten Staale, Nordic's Distribution Sales Manager for Europe. “Bluetooth low energy and wireless charging are focal areas for us and as leaders in this field, we only partner with companies who can help us and our customers grow and develop market changing products. Silica has a proven track record in supporting customers in every stage of the design process, which, in this rapidly developing market, is crucial.”
“Silica, with its large engineering customer support team, is helping customers grow their business in a variety of electronics segments such as industrial, automotive and home automation. These segments are becoming increasingly connected and Bluetooth is a booming key technology for communications. Together with Nordic, a leader in short-range wireless applications and Bluetooth, we can develop together new segments, going beyond the already successful consumer and wearable markets,” said Mario Orlandi, president of Avnet Memec - Silica.
