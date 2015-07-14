© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com

LG Solar utilizes ASYS technology

Since 2009 LG Electronics Inc has incorporated Asys solar print technology in their world class manufacturing lines. To date, dual lane metallization lines have been installed at all LG n-type manufacturing sites in Korea.

The initial Asys metallization lines at LG were deployed for the production of p-type cells. The most recently delivered lines are used for double print n-type cells mounted in LG's modules.



Werner Kreibl, president of the Asys group, is proud to have a long-standing partnership with LG Solar, an important and valued customer. “The ASYS dual lane concept has been operating in mass production environments for over 10 years. Together with an outstanding maintenance and a highly skilled staff LG achieves outstanding results in cycle times and breakage rates. The extraordinary know how and technology leadership of LG demonstrates what can be achieved with Asys metallization lines”, Werner Kreibl says.