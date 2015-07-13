© alexandr malyshev dreamstime.com Business | July 13, 2015
ams continues its Korean market expansion
ams opened its new office in Pangyo, Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea.
“Pangyo is a perfect place environmentally for ams to concentrate on providing more strategic and closer support to our customers as it is recognized as one of the most cutting-edge and advanced industrial complexes and is located near leading manufacturers in Korea. We are expecting this new office to provide Korean customers with superior localized customer services helping them to reduce costs and accelerate time-to-market,” said Jong Duck Lee, country manager of ams Korea. “Our
expansion with the new office in Korea demonstrates ams’ commitment to provide continuous investments and efforts in growing the local presence in the region as well as an appreciation of the strategic importance of the Korea market. Shaping the world with sensor solutions, ams is providing he crucial link that seamlessly connects technology and people. I am sure the new Pangyo office will enable ams to even better fulfill this mission.”
Sensors are widely used across different industries such as industrial, consumer electronics, medical, automobile and avionics. The Korean sensor market is also growing fast. Especially, sensor solutions are becoming much more essential in a broad range of Internet of Things (IoT) applications including wearables devices and automotive. In order to provide such sensor solutions, ams competence in wireless communication, such as NFC, and power management are key ingredients. According to Yole Développement, the IoT device market in 2024 will represent a $45 Billion business contributing to a total IoT market of $400 Billion.
“Sensors today are enabling manufacturers to create differentiated products that are smarter, safer, easier to use and more environmentally friendly,” said Thomas Stockmeier, Chief Operating Officer of ams. “As a global leader in analog ICs and sensor solutions, we are excited to see the great growth potential in the Korean market and the new investment underlines our confidence in the growth strategy. The new location will certainly attract new talents to grow our experienced team of highly creative, innovative and unconventional people."
