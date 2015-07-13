© andreypopov dreamstime.com

Renesas and Audi enter strategic partnership

Renesas and Audi have established a strategic relationship as part of the Audi Progressive SemiConductor Program (PSCP) to accelerate automotive innovation.

This strategic relationship covers traditional automotive control areas such as powertrain, chassis, body and safety; driver infotainment and driver assistance systems; and newer application areas including automated drive, connected car and the electrical vehicle.



“Renesas Electronics is a major innovation leader in the semiconductor industry. The company’s MONOS flash technology as well as its pioneering role in the development of 28nm process technology are significant proof of this,” said Ricky Hudi, Head of Electric/Electronic Development at Audi. “I’m pleased that we have Renesas as an innovative, extremely quality-conscious and reliable partner working with us on our Progressive SemiConductor Program. We will join forces to increase the processing performance, comfort level and intelligence of our cars even further.”



“We are pleased to be able to work on this unique program as a strategic partner with Audi,” said Ryuji Omura, Executive Vice President of Renesas Electronics Corporation. “We are honoured to have been highly regarded by Audi for our advanced technological strength and state-of-the-art quality. The collaboration with Audi serves as an important opportunity for Renesas to gain deeper understanding of the European automotive marketplace.”