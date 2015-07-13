© yuriy chaban dreamstime.com

Plessey wins grant to support shift to 8-inch GaN-on-Silicon production

Plessey Semiconductors will be leading a GBP 1.3 million government funded project in conjunction with Aixtron Ltd and Bruker Nano Surfaces Division.

This project will accelerate high volume manufacturing of Plessey's innovative LEDs created with GaN-on-Silicon technology at its Devon based manufacturing site.



Dr. Keith Strickland, Plessey CTO, said, "This project supports the work we have ongoing with AIXTRON and Bruker to further increase the yield of our GaN-on-Silicon process. These improvements are required as part of our move to 200mm (8-inch) silicon substrates. A 200mm (8-inch) wafer has almost twice the usable area of our existing 150mm (6-inch) wafers and therefore will almost double the number of LEDs produced for the same relative cost."