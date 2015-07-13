© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com

MH Connectors partners with Azcon CSL

MH Connectors has concluded a distribution agreement with Colchester-based Azcon CSL, a high-service distributor broadly specialising in electro mechanical technologies.

Azcon CSL is tasked with furthering customer service and support for MH Connector products throughout the UK.



"Azcon has an enviable reputation as a highly reliable 'kitting' supplier for Stock and Supply, Consignment Stock and Kanban manufacturing practices and supports its service with a number of unique supply-chain and logistical add-ons," said Ian White - newly appointed Regional Business Development Manager for North Europe with MH Connectors parent company EDAC Europe. "Industry archivists credit Azcon as the originator of the Electronic Component Kitting system back in the 1980s and the company has led the evolution of the concept ever since."