Growth and improved profitability for Data Respons

“Data Respons had a good second quarter in 2015 with 10 % growth, improved profitability and a high order intake,” says Kenneth Ragnvaldsen, CEO of Data Respons ASA.

Operating revenue for the second quarter was EUR 25.6 million (23.3), a growth of 10 %. EBITDA was EUR 1.57 million (1.53) and EBIT amounted to EUR 1.47 million (1.45). Operating cash flow was EUR 1.76 million (1.92). Order intake for the period was EUR 27.98 million (26.18).



“A strong development in our international operations is the driving force behind the second quarter growth. Sweden strengthened its position as the largest regional market area for the company at the same time as we are establishing a good foothold in the German market. We have been in Germany for 10 years and keep adding new blue-chip companies to our customer list, providing a good basis for future growth,” says Ragnvaldsen.