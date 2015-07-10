© evertiq

Micronas and Digi-Key enter distribution agreement

Micronas and Digi-Key Electronics have signed a global distribution agreement.

"Our partnership with Digi-Key is very important for us in two key areas", says Bernhard Huber, Vice President Sales and Industrial at Micronas. "First, they have the best access and support for design engineers featuring the largest product portfolio available. Design engineers can obtain all of the parts they need for their new projects from a single source. Second, they have a world class logistics service that can deliver these products globally within 48 hours."



“We are pleased to partner with Micronas and add their reliable Hall-effect sensors to our extensive line card,” said David Stein, Vice President, Global Semiconductors at Digi-Key. “Their sophisticated products will be a great design option for our customers looking to make the most of their automotive and industrial applications around the world.”