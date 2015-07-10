© robwilson39 dreamstime.com

Eduardo Bellido appointed CEO of Thales Alenia Space España

Eduardo Bellido has been named Chief Executive Officer of Thales Alenia Space España, the Spanish subsidiary of Thales Alenia Space in replacement of Juan Garcés de Marcilla.

Until his appointment, Eduardo Bellido was Director at OHB System AG in Munich, previously Kayser-Threde GmbH. Since he joined this company in 2010, he hold several top positions with technical and management responsibilities such as Director of Corporate Development and Strategy, Director of Commercial Development, Director of Procurement and System Engineering, Procurement Manager, Bid and Capture Manager and Project Manager.



Previously, from 2000 to 2009, he was section manager in charge of the Flight Dynamics Operations for telecom satellites and Satellite Project Manager at Eutelsat, the European satellite Operator based in Paris. Earlier, Eduardo Bellido joined GMV in Madrid where he worked 2 years as design and development engineer for satellite control centres.