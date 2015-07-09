© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com

ams expanding chip testing facility in Philippines

ams AG official opened a new chip testing facility in Calamba City, a dedicated high volume production site for testing of packaged ICs as well as finishing, taping, final inspection and shipping.

For almost 10 years now, ams is running its testing facility in Calamba, opening a new test center in 2013. The extension now means an increase of 130% in size and will result in a total net production area of 10,000 m². The building will test assembled ams ICs to the electronics industry’s most rigorous quality standards and help to satisfy the fast-growing demand for our advanced analog ICs, sensors and sensor interfaces. All production floor expansions will be class 10k cleanroom.



Thomas Stockmeier, Chief Operational Officer at ams said: “Sensors today are enabling our customers to create differentiated products that are smarter, safer, easier to use and more environmentally friendly. As a global leader in analog ICs and sensor solutions, we are proud to have the skill and dedication of our Philippines workforce with currently 500 people and are excited to see the new investment underlines our confidence in our overall growth strategy.This new facility, close to many of our customers’ factories, will help ensure that we continue to meet this rising demand and serve as dedicated Quality and Failure Analysis competence center for Asia.”