GaN Systems appoints Kruvand Associates in USA

GaN Systems has appointed Kruvand Associates as its representative in the US states of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Louisiana.

As sales of GaN power transistors ramp up and replace silicon semiconductors in power applications, Kruvand’s Inside Sales and Customer Team will provide pre-sales and design services to GaN Systems’ customers and distributor partners in these important geographical areas.



Julian Styles, Director Sales and Marketing, Americas at GaN Systems comments: “As worldwide demand grows for our industry-leading gallium nitride power devices, we are building a network of the very best distributors and representatives. We understand that time to market is crucial in today’s highly-competitive commercial environment and are focused on helping our customers achieve optimum results within project deadlines. Kruvand Associates is long-established and has an unrivalled reputation as a representative in the West South Central states. We are delighted to be working with them and anticipate a long and mutually beneficial association.”



Robert Logan, President and CEO, Kruvand Associates adds: “GaN Systems’ power switching transistors truly have the “wow factor”, being the broadest range available, including the world’s highest current device and the world’s smallest packaged GaN transistor. Our customers recognize immediately that this amount of power out of a tiny package, one quarter the size and one quarter the weight per Watt compared to silicon devices is definitely a key differentiator. We have customers in multiple markets, including power, telecommunications, medical, computing/datacomms/IT, oil and gas, energy, industrial, consumer and transportation, who are either designing in GaN right now, or looking to get on board with GaN in the very near future. Without it, they realize they may get left behind.”