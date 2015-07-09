© yury shirokov dreamstime.com

TTI, Inc. opens new Turkish office

Following solid growth rates in the Turkish market in recent years, TTI, Inc. has recently opened a new office in Turkey.

Located in Istanbul, the new office is headed up by Biran Yilmaz. “In opening this new office we are looking forward to now offering our Turkish customers an even better local service,” comments Biran Yilmaz.



Biran Yilmaz benefits from extensive knowledge of the electronics industry in Turkey having started her career with a local Turkish distributor called ELEKTRO Elektronik A.Ş. . She then worked for Arrow before joining TE Connectivity in 2006, where for the last five years she held the position of Channel Country Manager for Turkey.