© firaxissmooke dreamstime.com

Peratech looking to grow after investment round

Peratech Holdco, a Yorkshire-based firm in the field of touch-technologies, has completed a GBP one million investment round which will see staff numbers grow in sales and engineering.

The latest investment was funded by existing shareholders, including Finance Yorkshire. The new round of investment enables Peratech to accelerate and expand prototyping and other commercial services.



Jon Stark, CEO of Peratech, said, "We work closely with our customers around the world to offer complete solutions, from research to design and manufacturing. This latest investment from our stakeholders is a vote of confidence that we have a solid business model, and the processes in place to accelerate the commercialisation of our product." Stark continued, "The funding will enable us to meet a steadily growing demand for Peratech's QTC technologies across a wide variety of global markets."