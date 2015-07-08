© atotech

Atotech with a new facility in China

Atotech increases its equipment manufacturing capacity with a new facility in Guangzhou, China. Built on an area of 63'000 sqm, the new plant is estimated to create close to 200 jobs locally (over the next three years).

Globally this is Atotech's third facility dedicated to manufacturing production equipment for the electronics industry. The plant, built on an area of 63'000 sqm leaving space for further expansion and will generate close to 200 local jobs over the next three years.



Commenting on the development, Mr. Reinhard Schneider, President of Atotech said:



"The opening of this facility in Guangzhou marks a new milestone for Atotech and our commitment to China. The new plant is a direct response to our customers' trust in our pioneering technology and sharply rising demand for our manufacturing equipment. In-line with our corporate priority, the facility meets latest technology and quality standards, as well as rigorous sustainability norms."



Phase 1 of the new investment (USD 33 million) will ramp up the production capacity of Uniplate and Horizon, as well as the newly introduced local platform for manufacturing equipment. Phase 2 will further expand the production capacity of the facility to include semiconductor equipment part manufacture and assembly to serve the increasing demand for new advanced packaging production solutions.