Ambarella acquires VisLab

Ambarella has acquired VisLab S.r.l., a privately held Italian company based in Parma, Italy for USD 30 million in cash.

“Computer vision is an area of significant focus for Ambarella, and will be critical to our current video markets, as well as future markets such as automotive OEM cameras,” said Fermi Wang, CEO of Ambarella. “We are delighted to welcome Dr. Broggi and the VisLab team to Ambarella to jointly define, develop and deploy future generations of computer vision solutions.”



“The unique combination of VisLab’s computer vision expertise and Ambarella’s high performance, power-efficient video processing technology will enable extremely powerful systems,” said Professor Broggi. “We are very pleased to join Ambarella and to realize the full potential of our research and algorithms across a wide range of customers’ products.”



As part of the acquisition, VisLab’s 27 researchers will join Ambarella’s advanced computer vision development team.



VisLab, the Vision and Intelligent Systems Laboratory at the University of Parma, is specialising in perception systems and autonomous vehicle research and was founded by Professor Alberto Broggi. The company has developed computer vision and intelligent control systems for automotive and other commercial applications, including Advanced Driver Assistance Systems and several generations of autonomous vehicle driving systems.