Whirlpool completes American Dryer acquisition

Whirlpool completed its purchase of American Dryer Corporation (ADC), first announced on May 15, 2015.

"Acquiring ADC strengthens our commitment to the commercial laundry industry and is aligned to our objectives of driving growth in adjacent businesses," stated Jeff M. Fettig, Whirlpool Corporation chairman and chief executive officer. "We believe this investment nicely complements our leadership position in the overall laundry category."



"Our Maytag and Whirlpool brands have a strong heritage in commercial laundry," said Brett Dibkey, vice president, North American Integrated Business Units. "The addition of ADC is yet another step toward our goal of building the industry's best, most reliable full line of commercial laundry equipment."



Whirlpool Corporation expects integration activities to happen throughout the balance of 2015. American Dryer Corporation is headquartered in Fall River, MA and is home to approximately 230 employees, a 300,000 square foot manufacturing facility and engineering and design center.