The battle for ISSI is over

Fabless semiconductor company, Integrated Silicon Solution has approved the acquisition of ISSI by Uphill Investment for USD 23.00 per share.

ISSI and Uphill expect the acquisition to close in the third calendar quarter of 2015 upon the satisfaction of the remaining closing conditions, including completion of the restructuring of ISSI's operations in Taiwan. The companies also need to obtainin approval of the transaction by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS).