Recon and Intel with an eye on the future

© recon

Mid-June, Intel completed the acquisition of Vancouver-based Recon Instruments. The latter specialising in smart eyewear for sports and high-intensity environments.

plans for the Intel Curie module1, a tiny hardware product based on the company’s first purpose-built system-on-chip (SoC) for wearable devices

unveiled a multiyear R&D collaboration with Luxottica Group S.p.A

announced a partnership with TAG Heuer and Google

What's in it for Recon?

As Intel wants to expand its share of the market for head mounted display products and technologies, it seems like a pretty good choice to acquire a strong Google competitor. With Recon now in the folds, it seems that Intel's interest in wearable computing devices is unlikely to shows any sign of fizzling out.Over the last six months, Intel disclosed quite a number of collaborations and plans in that direction:A press release states that Recon - and the team - will continue to be headquartered in Canada, but will rather be partnered with Intel’s New Devices Group.Dan Eisenhardt, who co-founded Recon in 2008 and serves as CEO, said being part of Intel would give his company greater resources to grow and early access to Intel chip technology. “Going forward, we’ll continue leading the smart eyewear category for sports, and we’ll be able to bring our technology and innovation to completely new markets and use cases where activity-specific information, delivered instantly, can change the game.”