Amphenol to acquire FCI Asia

Amphenol has entered into exclusive negotiations and has made a binding offer to acquire 100% of the shares of FCI Asia Pte Ltd (FCI) for $1.275 billion (subject to a closing adjustment).

FCI, headquartered in Singapore and owned by affiliates of Bain Capital, is expected to have 2015 sales and an adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately $600 million and 20%, respectively. FCI employs approximately 7,400 people worldwide.



“We are extremely pleased by the prospect of adding FCI and their talented employees to the Amphenol family,” said R. Adam Norwitt, Amphenol’s President and CEO. “FCI has enormous technological capabilities in the development of high-speed, input-output, power and miniaturized interconnect products. FCI’s strong offering will allow us to deliver a much wider range of high technology solutions to our respective customers in a broad array of end markets.”



Completion of the transaction is subject to customary regulatory consents and approvals and acceptance of the binding offer by the seller. Amphenol expects to finance the acquisition through a combination of cash and debt and expects the transaction to close by the end of 2015.