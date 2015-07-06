© anatoly abyshev dreamstime.com

Arrow signs distribution agreement with NovAtel

Arrow Electronics is now carrying a number of NovAtel high-precision global navigation satellite system (GNSS) and GPS products to Arrow customers in the Americas.

“An increasing number of businesses are turning to location technology to manage and monitor their operations, vehicle fleets and other assets,” said Aiden Mitchell, vice president of semiconductor marketing for Arrow Electronics. “We are excited to add NovAtel to our line card and to expand our product offerings in this growing tech space for Arrow’s customers.”



“This isn’t the first time Arrow and NovAtel have worked together,” said Steve Duncombe, vice president of sales for NovAtel. “NovAtel lent its positioning-technology expertise to Arrow’s semi-autonomous motorcar (SAM) project, and we are thrilled to expand our collaboration with this distribution agreement.”