© eskymaks dreamstime.com

Mouser signs global agreement with DAVE Embedded Systems

Mouser Electronics has entered into a global distribution agreement and partnership with DAVE Embedded Systems.

DAVE Embedded Systems is a supplier focused on the design, manufacturing and sales of miniaturized Systems on Modules (SOMs) and other hardware and software embedded solutions for Linux, Windows and Android platforms.



Mouser Electronics is currently stocking DAVE Embedded Systems’ SOMs and CPU modules based on ARM architectures. These modules are supported by both high-end and entry-level models and development tools, targeting medical, industrial, defense, telecommunications and automotive applications.



The DAVE Embedded Systems SOM product line features modules and evaluation tools from its AXEL, BORA, DIDO and DIVA families, all based on Systems on Chips (SOCs) from Freescale, Xilinx, or Texas Instruments.