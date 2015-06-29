© akeeris dreamstime.com

Cobham AvComm selects IPT as a Global Channel partner

Cobham AvComm, formerly a division of Aeroflex, has selected Integrated Procurement Technologies (IPT) as a Global Stocking Distributor Partner.

“We are excited to be able to offer the Cobham AvComm Avionics and Radio Test Set systems to IPT’s existing customers. Their legacy of reliable service and support now can be provided to new Cobham AvComm customers worldwide,” said Bill Martin, Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Customer Support for Cobham AvComm.



IPT OEM Business Manager Rich Cain stated, “This agreement marks a significant milestone in the partnership between Cobham Avcomm and IPT. We appreciate that Cobham Avcomm continues to recognize the unique value proposition that IPT offers. We look forward to expanding our longstanding business relationship.”