© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com

Uros in cooperation with ZTE

Uros, the provider of Goodspeed mobile Wi-Fi, has announced the launch of its global 4G mobile hotspot - a project that ZTE has helped realise.

The Goodspeed 4G mobile hotspot MF900 has been developed in cooperation with ZTE Mobile Device. The device will be manufactured under a technology licence from Uros.



The Goodspeed 4G mobile hotspot MF900 supports all global cellular technologies; LTE FDD, LTE TDD, UMTS, EDGE and GSM, over a global set of bands. It can reach maximum downlink speed of 150 Mbps and uplink speed of 50 Mbps. The new MF900 mobile hotspot features a 3200mAh battery.



Tommi Uhari, CEO of Uros, comments: “We were proud to partner with ZTE in developing the Goodspeed 4G mobile hotspot because of ZTE’s strong track record in technology innovation and impressive experience in developing wireless devices. With this project carried out successfully together and now ready to be launched in record time, I’m confident that this opens doors for deepening and widening our partnership even further.”



Adam Zeng, CEO of ZTE Mobile Device, adds: “We are excited to join forces with Uros to unveil this brand new roaming solution, which we believe busy international travelers will find incredibly handy. The manufacturing of the Goodspeed 4G mobile hotspot MF900 is already underway and we expect to see strong shipments for this product.”