© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com Business | June 26, 2015
Uros in cooperation with ZTE
Uros, the provider of Goodspeed mobile Wi-Fi, has announced the launch of its global 4G mobile hotspot - a project that ZTE has helped realise.
The Goodspeed 4G mobile hotspot MF900 has been developed in cooperation with ZTE Mobile Device. The device will be manufactured under a technology licence from Uros.
The Goodspeed 4G mobile hotspot MF900 supports all global cellular technologies; LTE FDD, LTE TDD, UMTS, EDGE and GSM, over a global set of bands. It can reach maximum downlink speed of 150 Mbps and uplink speed of 50 Mbps. The new MF900 mobile hotspot features a 3200mAh battery.
Tommi Uhari, CEO of Uros, comments: “We were proud to partner with ZTE in developing the Goodspeed 4G mobile hotspot because of ZTE’s strong track record in technology innovation and impressive experience in developing wireless devices. With this project carried out successfully together and now ready to be launched in record time, I’m confident that this opens doors for deepening and widening our partnership even further.”
Adam Zeng, CEO of ZTE Mobile Device, adds: “We are excited to join forces with Uros to unveil this brand new roaming solution, which we believe busy international travelers will find incredibly handy. The manufacturing of the Goodspeed 4G mobile hotspot MF900 is already underway and we expect to see strong shipments for this product.”
The Goodspeed 4G mobile hotspot MF900 supports all global cellular technologies; LTE FDD, LTE TDD, UMTS, EDGE and GSM, over a global set of bands. It can reach maximum downlink speed of 150 Mbps and uplink speed of 50 Mbps. The new MF900 mobile hotspot features a 3200mAh battery.
Tommi Uhari, CEO of Uros, comments: “We were proud to partner with ZTE in developing the Goodspeed 4G mobile hotspot because of ZTE’s strong track record in technology innovation and impressive experience in developing wireless devices. With this project carried out successfully together and now ready to be launched in record time, I’m confident that this opens doors for deepening and widening our partnership even further.”
Adam Zeng, CEO of ZTE Mobile Device, adds: “We are excited to join forces with Uros to unveil this brand new roaming solution, which we believe busy international travelers will find incredibly handy. The manufacturing of the Goodspeed 4G mobile hotspot MF900 is already underway and we expect to see strong shipments for this product.”
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments