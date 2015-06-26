© mailthepic dreamstime.com

New Nordic Representative of Wireless Module Solutions

￼InModule is a new Nordic Rep. company established on the wave of IoT & IoE and the rapid increase in overall demand of wireless connectivity of all kinds across the world and across all applications.

InModule will solely focus on wireless modules from a few selected suppliers.



On Wi-Fi (+BT + Zigbee) technology, InModule have established a cooperation with American Redpine Signals a manufacturer with own IP, chip-set, software and support, for communication as well as indoor positioning.



On M2M technology, InModule is working with Huawei, a player in the telecom infrastructure and mobile handset space, but also with a fast growing and strong portfolio of M2M competence.



On GNSS, InModule is working with Taiwan based Skytraq, specialising in satellite based positioning.