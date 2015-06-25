© recab

Recab partners with Akva Group

Recab AB and Akva Group ASA signs frame-agreement during Norshipping 2015.

Embedded specialist Recab, has entered into a contract with Akva Group ASA for delivery of embedded computer systems for their solutions for the global fish farming industry.



"We have developed pilot series with great success, and this agreement formalizes a long-term relationship with Akva Group which is a world leader in its market", says Michael Ullskog, CEO of Recab Embedded Computers AB.