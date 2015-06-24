© central standard timing Business | June 24, 2015
CST-01 parts ways with Flextronics
Platforms like Kickstarter are full of cool gadgets. And even if funding goals are reached, there is no guarantee that it will make it into the market space.
Central Standard Timing—a small start-up which successfully funded itself through Kickstarter 2 years ago—seems to be an unfortunate example of this. A 0.80mm thin flexible wristwatch with an E Ink display housed in a single piece of stainless steel … that was the plan.
The watch—the CST-01—collected almost USD 1.03 million in funding.
The company partnered with Flextronics: receiving the deal—above two other manufacturers—because “of their expertise in wearables, their location in the US and because they included us in their LAB IX incubation program”.
“We’re sad to say that even with all the knowledge Flextronics has about wearables, little could be transferred, or was relevant to, the specific challenges of the CST-01, namely because of its sub-1mm thickness and sensitive components. We thought working with one of the world’s largest wearable manufacturers would set us up for success. We certainly didn’t think we would ever have to be writing an update like this.”
The company ran into trouble.
A smooth transition of a prototype product—assembled in a workshop—to something that could be mass manufactured seemed impossible. Suppliers added to troubles: E-Ink (the supplier for the display) shipped an estimated 20 percent broken units that appeared to have been broken due to too much force applied to a component during assembly; the original battery manufacturer went out of business (a replacement battery with similar chemistry and form factor, had, unfortunately, not the mechanical properties and the production quality of the original ones).
It seems that—after running in some dispute in the production process too—Flextronics now halted production. At the beginning of May, there were 135 units ready for shipment and roughly 200 in process. Yield issues—a 54 percent yield CST states in one of their updates—also meant that production costs increased with an additional USD 1.2 million; leading to the watch actually costing USD 260 (double than what was previously estimated).
As of the latest update, production has been terminated by Flextronics and CST is asked to pick up everything they own from the production site in Milpitas. “Hindsight is always 20/20. If we were to do this all again with the knowledge we now have, we would likely search for a partner that had specific expertise in developing new processes in ultra-thin electronics who was used to working on 10,000 unit runs. We would likely not have limited ourselves to US manufacturers, although, at the time, it was important for us to try to keep as much of the watch made in America as possible.”
At the moment it seems very unlikely that CST can find a new production partner for the watch. The company is even thinking of selling off its assets or publishing all associated design documents as 'open source' to its backers. “We’d share all CAD, schematics, drawings, and design-for-manufacture documentation down to a detailed bill of materials that have all part numbers and suppliers down to the last resistor.”
© CST
The watch—the CST-01—collected almost USD 1.03 million in funding.
The company partnered with Flextronics: receiving the deal—above two other manufacturers—because “of their expertise in wearables, their location in the US and because they included us in their LAB IX incubation program”.
“We’re sad to say that even with all the knowledge Flextronics has about wearables, little could be transferred, or was relevant to, the specific challenges of the CST-01, namely because of its sub-1mm thickness and sensitive components. We thought working with one of the world’s largest wearable manufacturers would set us up for success. We certainly didn’t think we would ever have to be writing an update like this.”
The company ran into trouble.
A smooth transition of a prototype product—assembled in a workshop—to something that could be mass manufactured seemed impossible. Suppliers added to troubles: E-Ink (the supplier for the display) shipped an estimated 20 percent broken units that appeared to have been broken due to too much force applied to a component during assembly; the original battery manufacturer went out of business (a replacement battery with similar chemistry and form factor, had, unfortunately, not the mechanical properties and the production quality of the original ones).
It seems that—after running in some dispute in the production process too—Flextronics now halted production. At the beginning of May, there were 135 units ready for shipment and roughly 200 in process. Yield issues—a 54 percent yield CST states in one of their updates—also meant that production costs increased with an additional USD 1.2 million; leading to the watch actually costing USD 260 (double than what was previously estimated).
As of the latest update, production has been terminated by Flextronics and CST is asked to pick up everything they own from the production site in Milpitas. “Hindsight is always 20/20. If we were to do this all again with the knowledge we now have, we would likely search for a partner that had specific expertise in developing new processes in ultra-thin electronics who was used to working on 10,000 unit runs. We would likely not have limited ourselves to US manufacturers, although, at the time, it was important for us to try to keep as much of the watch made in America as possible.”
At the moment it seems very unlikely that CST can find a new production partner for the watch. The company is even thinking of selling off its assets or publishing all associated design documents as 'open source' to its backers. “We’d share all CAD, schematics, drawings, and design-for-manufacture documentation down to a detailed bill of materials that have all part numbers and suppliers down to the last resistor.”
© CST
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments