Belden and Amphenol sign partnership

PPC Broadband Inc. and Times Fiber Communications Inc. signed global Broadband Connectivity patent partnership in the broadband connectivity field.

“This partnership expands our commitment to the industry as our customers build advanced networks to meet the future needs of broadband,” said Dave Jackson, President of PPC, a Belden brand. “The connectivity technology in this partnership improves the reliability and efficiency of broadband communication networks, thus enabling advanced service offerings.”



“We are extremely pleased to have reached an agreement on what we expect to be a long term partnership with the PPC team on this interconnect technology,” said Zak Raley, President of TFC, a subsidiary of Amphenol Corporation. “We look forward to expanding the market footprint of this exciting technology, enabling the next generation of broadband interconnect across the many markets we both serve.”