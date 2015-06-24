© northrop grumman

Northrop Grumman sharpens the F-16's vision

Northrop Grumman has received production awards totaling USD 74 million to bring digital, high definition video from the AN/AAQ-28(V) LITENING G4 Advanced Targeting System to the cockpit.

´The upgrade, which is being rolled out on the F-16, is applicable to any LITENING G4 system.



Under the terms of the indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract, Northrop Grumman will provide upgrades and spares for Air Force Reserve Command and Air National Guard LITENING G4 targeting pods.



"LITENING's digital, high definition video is a game changer that takes full advantage of the outstanding LITENING sensors and the new aircraft displays," said Jim Mocarski, vice president of Northrop Grumman's Airborne Tactical Sensors business unit. "This upgrade is another example of our 'affordable firsts' philosophy that brings customer-requested features to the field in a rapid and budget-conscious manner."