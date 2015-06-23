© wrangler dreamstime.com

Texas Instruments - the next big buyer?

In what is already a record year for the semiconductor industtry - in terms of consolidation of the market - Texas Instruments has been rumoured as the next company with a little money to spend.

Texas Instruments has remained - calmly seated - at the back of the bus, while others rushed to make acquisitions: Avagobuying Broadcom or Intel taking over Altera. All of those received major headlines all over the world.



Reuters now suggests that TI could be joining the game after all. Sources indicate that TI held talks with Maxim Integrated Products Inc. at the end of last year. It fizzled out a bit, after Maxim lost interest in being bought.



The same sources also say that TI was eager to buy Freescale Semiconductor, but - on a come first, served first basis - the company joint ranks with NXP.



As has been for - like always - Texas is not commenting on any rumours.



At the same time, the ongoing market consolidation is stressful: finding clear acquisition targets is becoming increasingly difficult. Reuters speculates about candidates that might be a good fit for Texas Instruments. Besides Maxim ... Analog Devices, Linear Technology, Microchip Technology, Intersil Corp and Atmel Corp. are named as potential candidates.