© tom_schmucker dreamstime.com

LMS products infringe 3M patent rights?

3M Innovative Properties Co. and 3M Korea Ltd. filed a patent infringement lawsuit on June 19, 2015, in the Seoul Central District Court against LMS Co. Ltd.

The suit alleges that certain LMS Co. Ltd. light management film package products, including a light management film package product sold under the product name of “XLAS,” infringe 3M’s Korean Patent No. 1,074,570 titled "Method for Stacking Surface Structured Optical Films."



3M’s microreplicated stacked prism films, including 3M Advanced Structured Optical Composites (ASOC), are integrated into LCD displays. The prism films direct light to enable a thinner and more energy-efficient electronic display.