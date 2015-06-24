© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Lightspeed Design and LC-Tec Displays sign exclusive agreement

Lightspeed Design, Inc. (Seattle, USA) and LC-Tec Displays AB (Borlänge, Sweden) signed a new multi-year exclusive distribution agreement.

T patented PolarSpeed technology manufactured by LC-Tec will continue to be solely used in DepthQ 3D Passive Polarization products for Digital Cinema.



Further details of the agreement are not disclosed.



Chris Ward, President, Lightspeed Design, Inc. / DepthQ: "The high-speed liquid crystal polarization modulation technology manufactured by LC-Tec is a market proven best-in-class product. We are very pleased with the co-developed 3D Digital Cinema technology, with over 1800 operational screens worldwide. We look forward to continuing our close working relationship with the talented people at LC-Tec."



Dr. Jesper Osterman, Managing Director, LC-Tec: "We are delighted to sign a new agreement with Lightspeed Design. The outstanding progress made during the recent years in terms of product development is a direct result of the unique combination of expertise between our two companies. The unmatched experience in 3D that Lightspeed possesses is a perfect match with our skills in LC-device research and manufacturing."