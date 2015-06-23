© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Excelsys sign distribution agreement with Astute Electronics

Excelsys Technologies have added Astute Electronics to its distribution network.

Astute will distribute solutions from Excelsys Technologies to customers in the Military, Security, Communication and Defence Industries throughout the UK.



“Astute’s successful engineering driven demand-creation coupled with their preferred supplier status at the UK’s leading Tier 1 OEM’s will help Excelsys generate significant new opportunities, particularly for our Hi-Rel COT’s products” said Conor Duffy, European Sales Manager at Excelsys. “Astute has a proven track record in developing and maintaining excellent partner-based relationships with both their customers and suppliers. The expert Sales and Applications Engineering Teams at Excelsys will work together with Astute to provide additional power options, rapid design-in and applications support, easing system integration and helping customers meet their business needs”.