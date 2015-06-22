© terma

Terma powers future space missions

Terma will supply power condition and distribution units for the SARah radar satellite reconnaissance system for the German federal armed forces. The contract comes from OHB System AG in Bremen.

The satellite constellation SARah consists of three satellites of which OHB will deliver two. In 2019, SARah will replace a current constellation of five satellites – SAR-Lupe – which has been operational since 2008.



Previously, Terma collaborated with OHB, as it manufactured the Power Distribution Unit for the Small GEO mission.



“With the recent secured contracts for power systems, Terma has positioned itself as a reliable and proven supplier of power systems for ESA missions as well as commercial missions. We have an impressive track record that includes missions like Rosetta, Mars Express, Venus Express, Galileo, XMM-Newton and Integral”, says Senior Vice President Carsten Jørgensen, head of the Terma Space Business Area.



Future missions with Terma Power systems onboard include BepiColombo, ExoMars, Euclid, Small GEO, and SARah.