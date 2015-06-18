© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

Macronix and Arrow enter global distribution partnership

Arrow Electronics has been selected as a global distribution partner for Macronix International, a provider of non-volatile memory semiconductor solutions.

The new agreement enables Arrow to bring NOR and NAND technology to its customers across the globe at the earliest stage of their design.



"Adding Macronix to our line-card gives us a focused flash supplier with world class manufacturing facilities, competitive and innovative products utilizing new non-volatile memory technologies," said David West, Vice President of Global Marketing & Engineering for Arrow. "With Macronix' broad portfolio of low power, low voltage memory solutions, it's a great fit for today's wearable products as well as many other demanding applications."



JT Chung, Associate Vice President of Worldwide Sales for Macronix, commented, "We are excited to have Arrow distribute Macronix' products to further accelerate the growth of our worldwide channels. By having access to their global sales force and support structure, we will be better able to service our current customers as well as to expand our customer base."