Trans-Lux expands with new LED manufacturing resources

Trans-Lux has opened a new design and production facility in Shenzhen, China to complement its existing manufacturing operations in Des Moines, Iowa.

Additionally, the company has entered new technology partnerships with LED suppliers Prismaflex International in France, and Squadrat in Germany.



"Our new design and production resources in China, and the addition of two highly renowned technology partners, further support the continued growth of Trans-Lux on a global scale," said J.M. Allain, President and Chief Executive Officer, Trans-Lux.



"Our new manufacturing facility in China complements our manufacturing capabilities here in the USA and allows us to accelerate delivery times with better quality controls. Combined with our new technology partners and expanded product LED display solutions for the Out of Home (OOH) market, Trans-Lux delivers the best value proposition for LED displays in the industry," Allain adds.



The new factory in China, which has already started production of TL Vision and Prismatronic branded LED display systems, expands the company's portfolio of LED solutions.



Trans-Lux and Prismaflex International have joined forces to service the Americas with Prismatronic branded LED displays and BBM (Billboard Manager) software solutions for the OOH market. Trans-Lux has also entered into an alliance with Squadrat to market their powerful SX LED display content management software in the Americas.