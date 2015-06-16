© lavitreiu dreamstime.com

Ericsson trusts in organic growth

Swedish telecoms equipment maker Ericsson is confident the company can expand without major acquisitions.

In an interview with Reuters, chief strategy officer, Rima Qureshi said that the company believes the best approach to expansions and growth is organic.



Since the Nokia/Alcatel deal happened, there's been some talk about Ericsson's need to venture outside of its policy of going for internal growth rather than takeovers.



Some investment analysts suggested that Ericsson could acquire US group Juniper, in order to expand in Internet routing. Ciena was also mentioned, in order for the company to strengthen its position in optical networking, the report continues.



Even if no acquisitions or announcements of acquisitions have been made, Ericsson has established sales partnerships with both companies.



But during the interview with Reuters Rima Qureshi is rather clear that the company strategy is not to chase big takeovers.



"We make decisions (which) are strategically correct for us, not as a reaction to what our competitors are doing. And our main focus is still organic growth," she told Reuters.