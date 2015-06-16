© alphaspirit dreamstime.com

Kia selects Microchip’s devices for telematics service in Kia K900

Kia Motors Corporation is adding to its infotainment system with smart-phone connectivity in its flagship Kia K900 (known as ‘Quoris’ in some countries), using Microchip Technology's OS81110 Intelligent Network Interface Controller (INIC).

“MOST150 provides us with a platform on which to create systems that bring our customers’ digital lives into the car,” said Soon-Nam Lee, Vice President of Overseas Marketing Group, Kia Motors Corporation. “This technology enables our newest cars to seamlessly connect drivers and occupants to the Internet and the whole world outside the car.”



“The K900 is Kia’s flagship vehicle, and we are excited about their selection of our MOST150 devices for its infotainment system,” said Dan Termer, Microchip’s Automotive vice president. “Kia has been using MOST technology to create compelling systems for their customers for several years now, and the K900 showcases their latest achievements, where in-vehicle networking technology is a key differentiator.”