© saniphoto dreamstime.com Business | June 16, 2015
SunEdison to acquire GME from Actis and Mesoamerica Power
SunEdison has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100 percent of Globeleq Mesoamerica Energy (GME), Central America's leading renewable energy company.
SunEdison will acquire a 70 percent interest in GME from Actis, a global pan-emerging market private equity investor focused on the energy sector, and a 30 percent interest from Mesoamerica Power Limited.
Through the acquisition, SunEdison will acquire GME's development and asset management platform: a portfolio consisting of four operating wind power plants with a capacity of 243 megawatts (MW) AC, and a solar power plant with a capacity of 82 MW DC located in Costa Rica, Honduras and Nicaragua; 80 MW AC of wind farms entering construction in Costa Rica; and a pipeline of 246 MW AC of wind under development in various countries across Central America.
"The acquisition of GME strengthens SunEdison's leadership position in the global wind energy market and significantly expands our presence in Central America, a region that offers growth opportunities for our emerging markets development platform," said Ahmad Chatila, SunEdison president and chief executive officer. "With this acquisition we not only gain an experienced and talented management team with a proven track record in the region, but also position ourselves to accelerate our performance and deliver attractive returns to our shareholders."
"We're very excited to join the SunEdison team. SunEdison's world class development and global financial capabilities will enable us to aggressively grow our business," said Jay Gallegos, GME chief executive officer. "Both companies have a strong track record of partnering with local communities to stimulate strong economic development and create new jobs, so we're confident that our growth will be sustainable over the long term."
The agreement is expected to close in the third quarter of 2015, subject to regulatory approvals, third-party consents and customary closing conditions.
