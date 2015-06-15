© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

Rutronik and Melexis signs distribution agreement

Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH and Melexis have signed a global distribution agreement covering Melexis’ entire product portfolio of sensors, sensor interface ICs, driver ICs and communication ICs.

“Melexis is a valuable complement to our linecard products, especially in relation to the broad portfolio of sensors. For example, Triaxis is an innovative magnetic sensing technology, which allows measurement of magnetic fields in three axes with just one sensor. We are delighted to now be able to offer our customers sensor solutions of this caliber,” explained Martin Grimmer, Senior Marketing Manager Analog & Sensors at Rutronik.



“Melexis is very excited at the prospect of working with Rutronik. This new distribution partnership will enable us to build on the strong position we already have within the automotive electronics business and address the increasing worldwide demand being witnessed for our next generation integrated semiconductor products in industrial, domestic appliance, building automation, consumer and medical market segments,” said Gianluigi Morello, Global Sales at Melexis. “By combining Rutronik’s impressive supply chain knowledge and sales network with Melexis’ broad range of state-of-the-art ICs each of these segments can be dealt with fully.”