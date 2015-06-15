© pichetw dreamstime.com

Private equity firm acquires ATX Networks

H.I.G. Capital, a private equity investment firm, informs that its affiliate has acquired ATX Networks Corporation.

ATX is a designer and developer of patented, radio frequency and digital video processing equipment used by cable operators and a number of private video networks, A/V integrators, and telecommunication companies.



Headquartered outside of Toronto, Ontario, ATX also operates a light manufacturing facility in Stuart, Florida and maintains a research and development center in Petach-Tikva, Israel.



“ATX is an industry leader with a long track record of innovation and unrivaled customer service,” said Camilo E. Horvilleur, Principal at H.I.G. Capital. “The Company is well-positioned for continued growth given strong demand for broadband services. ATX’s world class management team and industry leading product portfolio provide an ideal platform to build on through both organic initiatives and add-on acquisitions.”



“We believe highly-favorable industry trends along with our continued focus on product innovation, positions ATX for success in both the short and long term,” said Ken Wildgoose, ATX’s President and CEO. “We are excited about the future of the Company and feel our partnership with H.I.G. and their plans to invest in the business will allow us to attain our next level of growth.”