© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

RS signs global agreement with TDK

RS Components has entered into a global agreement with TDK Corporation to distribute the Japan-based manufacturer's portfolio of TDK and EPCOS passive electronic components.

The agreement consolidates the existing relationship between the two companies, and enables customers around the world to purchase a huge selection of TDK products direct from RS. RS stocks hundreds of passive components developed by TDK, including: ceramic, aluminium electrolytic and film capacitors, ferrites, inductors, protection devices, and high-frequency components such as surface acoustic wave (SAW) filter products and connectivity modules.



"This global agreement with RS delivers an important message to our customers that they can gain fast, easy access to our passive components anywhere in the world," said Osamu Katsuta, General Manager, Global Distribution Division, TDK Corporation.