To boldly deliver what no linear charger has done before …

Switch mode battery chargers are popular choices in applications due to their topology flexibility, multi-chemistry charging, high charging efficiencies which minimize heat to enable fast charge times and wide operating voltage ranges.

Background

Cutting-Edge Applications Demand More Effective Linear Chargers

Sealed lead acid (SLA) applications with low charge current. Many remote sensor / control applications benefit from the wide temperature range of an SLA battery. These remote applications are usually very low power and don’t need to charge quickly, therefore low charge currents can be used – they just need to keep the battery topped off.

For wireless power, charging is done at very low power levels, typically less than 100mW.

In energy harvesting applications with any micro-powered source, low quiescent current is essential to avoid competing with the downstream load current demands.

Solar charging has voltages, both from the panel and the battery, that vary widely. For low power applications a linear charger works well.

Remote sensors for monitoring or control, typically found in low power industrial applications, have batteries used primarily for backup. As a result, charge time is rarely important and input / battery voltages vary widely depending on the specific application. A low IQ linear charger would charger fits well here.

Embedded automotive applications have input voltages >30V, with some even higher. For example, consider GPS location systems used as anti-theft deterrents; a linear charger with the typical 12V to 2-in-series Li-Ion (7.4V typical) with added protection to much higher voltages would be valuable for these applications.

A New Linear Charger Solution

Low quiescent current - more energy is transferred from weak / intermittent input sources to the battery, reducing power dissipation. Further, low battery IQ also extends the lifetime of the battery when charging has terminated and when an input is not present.

Wide input voltage range to accommodate a variety of power sources

Wide battery charge voltage range to address multiple battery stacks

Ability to charge multiple battery chemistries (Lithium, lead acid, Nickel)

Simple and autonomous operation with onboard charge termination (no µC needed)

Input voltage regulation for solar input sources

Small and low profile solution footprints

Advanced packaging for improved thermal performance and space efficiency

Figure 1. LTC4079 Typical Application Circuit for Charging a 7.4V Li-Ion Battery

Figure 2. LTC4079 Li-Ion Charge Cycle

Figure 3. Setting LTC4079’s Input Voltage Regulation

Wide Input Voltage Range: 2.7V to 60V

Adjustable Battery Voltage: 1.2V to 60V

Adjustable Charge Current: 10mA to 250mA

Low Quiescent Current While Charging: IIN = 4µA

Ultralow Battery Drain When Shutdown or Charged: IBAT < 0.01µA

Auto Recharge

Input Voltage Regulation for High Impedance Sources

Thermal Regulation Maximizes Output Current without Overheating

Constant Voltage Feedback with ±0.5% Accuracy

NTC Thermistor Input for Temperature Qualified Charging

Adjustable Safety Timer

Charging Status Indication

Thermally Enhanced 10-Lead (3mm × 3mm) DFN Package

Solar Charging - Input Voltage Regulation & Differential Voltage Regulation

Nickel Charging

Conclusion

