© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

Innolux invests in new LCD facilities

TFT and LCD panel manufacturer Innolux intends to set up new 8.6G LCD panel facilities which aims to start mass production during the third quarter of 2016.

On a monthly basis the facilities are expected to have a production capacity of 40'000 glass substrate sized 2,250mm by 2,600mm, according to a report in DigiTimes.



The 8.6G facilities will also be used for the production of panels ranging from 40-, 45- and 50-inch (and then increasing by 5 inches all the way up to 100) products, the report continues.