FLIR signs global distribution agreement with Digi-Key

Electronic components distributor Digi-Key Electronics has entered a global distribution agreement with FLIR Systems, to distribute the Lepton series thermal imaging cameras.

Digi-Key selected FLIR due to a growing demand for technology applications in safety and security, unmanned, automation, smart devices, robotics and gaming and augmentation using high volume manufacturing techniques.



"We are excited to partner with Digi-Key Electronics to provide a quick and easy way to purchase Lepton, whether you need one or a thousand," said Bill Terre, Vice President and General Manager of OEM and Emerging Markets at FLIR. "Lepton offers unrivaled versatility, at a tenth the cost of traditional thermal camera cores. There is simply nothing like it on the market."



"We are thrilled to bring FLIR onto our line card and we are already seeing very positive sales activity around the Lepton series of thermal imagers, on a global scale," said David Stein, Digi-Key Vice President of Global Semiconductors. "Design engineers now have access to bleeding edge thermal imaging components that will support limitless opportunities for new product development, across a wide spectrum of industries."