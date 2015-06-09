© pichetw dreamstime.com

DCG Systems acquires MultiProbe

DCG Systems has acquired the assets of MultiProbe, a provider of atomic force-based nanoprobing solutions for the semiconductor industry.

MultiProbe was founded in 2001 to address the growing needs of failure analysis (FA) engineers and to help the industry find solutions for device technology development. DCG's MultiProbe operations will remain in Santa Barbara, California.



"The AFP-based nanoprobers offered by MultiProbe complement DCG Systems' SEM-based nanoprobing product portfolio," said Dr. Israel Niv, Chief Executive Officer of DCG Systems, Inc. "Being able to call upon the strengths of two distinct technologies will help the combined companies better address the breadth of yield-limiting electrical fault issues that our diverse customer base is facing now and in the future."



Andy Erickson, founder and Chief Executive Officer of MultiProbe, said, "I am pleased to hand over the reins of MultiProbe to DCG Systems at a time when nanoprobing is becoming increasingly critical to yield engineering. In addition, our customers will benefit from the strength of the combined worldwide applications and service team."